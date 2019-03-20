One of the 45 cats the Comox Valley branch of the BCSPCA is working on socialization with the goal of adoption. Photo submitted

Island SPCA overwhelmed by 45 cats taken from Comox Valley property

Many of the cats will be transferred to branches in Nanaimo and Victoria

The Comox Valley SPCA is looking for assistance from the community after an abundance of cats were taken from a local property.

Emily Priestley, branch manager of the Comox Valley and District BCSPCA said 45 Maine Coons are beginning their intake at the shelter, but with a capacity of around six cats, they are reaching out to other branches and the public for help.

“We try to keep space open for animals in need – those who are sick or injured – but what we’re seeing is currently eight in care, and 20 more coming tomorrow,” she noted.

Following an intake evaluation which involves an assessment of their health by a veterinarian, some of the cats will be transferred to other BCSPCA branches including Nanaimo and Victoria.

“In situations like this, the needs of the animals are too much for staff to keep up, such as behaviour modification and medical care,” said Priestley.

She explained, unfortunately, situations similar to this is something the branch – and others – see on a regular basis. In this situation, however, the owner of the cats reached out to the branch for help.

The cats currently in care are medically in good condition she said, but a lot of manpower and volunteer hours will have to be dedicated to socialization.

Many of the cats have never been around humans, or have never been touched or handled.

The branch is asking for assistance from the public to help with the intake. Priestley said cash donations are always welcomed as they are completely donor-funded and all donations – cash or otherwise – from the Valley stay at the Valley branch.

They are also seeking donations of clean sheets and bedding (without down feathers), laundry and dish soap, cleaning supplies, paper towels, dishcloths and rags, cat toys and cat treats.

Anyone with donations is welcomed to drop them off directly at the branch at 1668 Ryan Road, Tuesday to Saturday from 12 to 4:30 p.m.

Some of the cats, who range in ages from nine months to nine years old, may be available for adoption within a week, depending upon their socialization skills. Priestley said for those who are less social and need more assistance may be available for adoption in about three months.

She recommends anyone interested in adopting the cats should be willing to keep them indoors in a quiet home and added the cats have not had experience around children.

Priestley said it is best for anyone interested in adopting should email the Comox Valley SPCA branch at comoxvalley@spca.bc.ca.


