Gloria Krivicich of Port Alberni had no idea when she bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim last fall that it would change her life. (BCLC PHOTO)

Island woman hopes to make Croatian connection after $1M Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Gloria Krivicich says win is all about family—from her special numbers to her plans

Gloria Krivicich had the surprise of her life, after learning that the Lotto 6/49 ticket she bought on a whim won the guaranteed prize of $1 million from the Sept. 21, 2022 draw.

“I [can’t] believe it happened to me — a very big surprise,” Krivicich said. “My dream came true!”

The Port Alberni resident — who enjoys reading and gardening — has lived in B.C. for more than 50 years and hopes to visit her family in Croatia with her winnings.

It’s her connection to family, in fact, that helped make her lottery dreams come true.

“I pick my own numbers and the numbers are family members’ birthdays.”

Krivicich purchased and validated the winning ticket at the Smoke Stack on Third Avenue in Port Alberni.

Another winning ticket—this one a Lotto Max for $55 million—was sold in Saanich on Tuesday, Feb. 28, meaning another Vancouver Island resident could potentially receive a big cheque.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.


