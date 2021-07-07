Sheri Plummer, right, and Sally Soanes hold a freshly donated bouquet of daises for the ‘Our Hearts Are With You, Lytton’ awareness stand on the corner of Wright Road and Sunray Road in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes)

Sheri Plummer, right, and Sally Soanes hold a freshly donated bouquet of daises for the ‘Our Hearts Are With You, Lytton’ awareness stand on the corner of Wright Road and Sunray Road in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes)

Island woman sets up ‘awareness stand’ for residents devastated by Lytton wildfire

Organizer advises of a GoFundMe page, encourages small gifts of sympathy

When Parksville resident Sheri Plummer first heard of the devastating fire that burned through the B.C. community of Lytton on June 30, she was not only overwhelmed with heartbreak but a sense of duty.

With help from her husband, Bill Vinton, Plummer created an ‘awareness stand’ on the corner of Wright Road and Sunray Road in Parksville, complete with a large red heart, ‘Our Hearts Are With You,’ sign and information on how to donate to GoFundMe, a crowdfunding platform, for Lytton First Nation Community Emergency Support.

Plummer’s goal is to show the people of Lytton that residents of Vancouver Island are thinking about them. She encourages the people of Parksville Qualicum Beach to visit the stand and contribute by means of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, and donate to the GoFundMe, if possible.

READ MORE: B.C. premier, ministers fly over Lytton and other wildfire sites

“We want to let all the village folks, and particularly the Lytton band members, know that we care deeply and are absolutely in awe of their courage and initiative when the fire was consuming their homes.”

Nearly two decades ago, Plummer administered a school in Agassiz, where she said more than a quarter of the students were First Nation children living on Lytton reserve.

Plummer intends to maintain the awareness stand until Friday, July 16, and will then pass the photos and videos along to a contact who will distribute them to the mayor of Lytton and First Nation communities.

As of July 7, the GoFundMe fundraiser for Lytton First Nation Community Emergency Support, has raised $351,132 of the $1 million goal.

