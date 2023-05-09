IslandLink is expanding its new Nanaimo-Tofino bus route. (Image from <a href="https://www.islandlinkbus.com/" target="_blank">www.islandlinkbus.com</a>)

IslandLink doubles down on Tofino bus routes

Daily services from Nanaimo to Ucluelet and Tofino and Port Alberni to Ucluelet and Tofino

IslandLink is doubling down on its new Nanaimo-Tofino bus route.

The company has announced an increase in service with two new 24-seat buses being added.

IslandLink launched its Nanaimo-Tofino service to fill the void left by Wilson’s Transportation shifting its Tofino-Ucluelet routes to a seasonal service.

Through the announcement, IslandLink said its Nanaimo-Tofino bus service has carried over 1,100 passengers since January 30.

“We knew there was a need for year-round bus service on this route and the enthusiastic response over the last three months is proof,” IslandLink owner Phillip Morgan said through the announcement.

“We are thrilled that travellers in the region have accepted us as a provider of reliable and efficient bus service and we thank everyone for continuing to book seats with us.”

Beginning May 18, IslandLink will increase the Nanaimo-Tofino route frequency to a daily service, and will operate the route year-round, in both directions with daily services from Nanaimo to Ucluelet and Tofino as well as Port Alberni to Ucluelet and Tofino and twice daily service from Nanaimo to Port Alberni.

The two new buses will be maintained in Port Alberni and the company will move its base of operations for the route to Port Alberni with drivers being residents of the community, the announcement reads.

“We are here to stay as we continue to build and enhance our service in the region,” Morgan said. “In fact, with our new vehicles, we are doubling the daily seat capacity for this route with a year-round transportation solution. We have the Island covered.”

Information about fares, schedules and availability can be found at www.islandlinkbus.com and passengers unable to book online can pay their fare in cash to the driver, space permitting.

The company also offers an iPOINTS program to any customer who books a seat with points able to be used towards another ticket.

IslandLink is celebrating its 25th year of service this year and carries over 50,000 passengers annually with 18 buses in operation.


