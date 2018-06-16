‘It’s daunting:’ Family of paralyzed Broncos player preparing for next phase

Ryan Straschnitzki is undergoing physiotherapy in Philadelphia after becoming paralyzed in bus crash

The parents of a paralyzed Humboldt Broncos hockey player are preparing for the next phase of his recovery — his return home.

Ryan Straschnitzki, 19, is undergoing physiotherapy at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia after becoming paralyzed from the chest down in a crash between a semi-trailer and a bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team at a rural Saskatchewan intersection in April.

He’s expected to return home to Airdrie, just north of Calgary, in a matter of weeks.

His father, Tom Straschnitzki, says he’s already gone through six training programs on how to care for his son once he’s no longer under the constant watchful eye of medical personnel.

The programs include basics of day-to-day care, medication his son is taking and warning signs if something goes wrong.

“Because he can’t feel anything, if there’s a wrinkle, he’ll turn all red and his blood pressure will drop. We’ve got to figure out the signs and try and fix the problem,” said Straschnitzki in an interview at his home with The Canadian Press.

“It’s scary. Hopefully we’ll know what to do and they’ve trained us pretty good.”

READ MORE: Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

READ MORE: Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

Straschnitzki says the family home is about to be renovated to accommodate his son. An elevator is being installed, walls are being knocked down, doorways widened and bathrooms adapted. The reno could take up to six months and, during that time, they’ll need to find a new place to live.

“It’s daunting,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, like building a brand new house.”

The basement where his son will be living is crammed with souvenirs he collected growing up and a lot more that have come in since the accident.

“That’s Connor McDavid’s stick over there,” Straschnitzki said as he pointed to a corner in the basement. “There’s boxes and boxes of letters and we ran out of room here so we put the rest in his room.”

Two books on the floor included “99” by Wayne Gretzky and “Against All Odds”, the untold story of Canada’s university hockey heroes.

WATCH: $15 million raised for Humboldt Broncos in record-breaking fundraiser

A fundraiser to help with the family’s costs was scheduled for Saturday night at the Genesis Centre in Airdrie.

Cody Thompson, Ryan Straschnitzki’s former trainer and the event’s organizer, said it’s important the young man have access to treatment and resources.

“Any time you talk to anyone with a spinal cord injury, the first thing they will tell you is the younger you are, the more expensive it becomes, because of the longer time you will live with that injury,” he said.

“If you have the financial wherewithal, the likelihood of you coming out of this with more meaningful movement, mobility and strength to lead a normal life is exponentially higher (than) if you don’t have that ability.”

This time last year, Thompson said, Ryan was focused on playing with a junior A hockey team.

“Now he’s focused on gaining his ability to walk again and gaining full control over his body.”

Sixteen people died, including 10 players, and 13 others were injured as a result of bus crash. RCMP continue to investigate and no charges have been laid.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police will ‘thoroughly review’ recommendations in murder inquest: RCMP
Next story
Search for mariners who capsized near Tofino now missing persons case

Just Posted

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Sea otter watching business starts up in Port Alice

“It’s in calm water and this really appeals to families”

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Labour pains: cheap help is hard to find on Vancouver Island

Big Read: high demand for workers, lack of affordable living mean imperfect storm for businesses

District of Port Hardy donates funds for girls soccer

“The commitment the girls and their coaches showed was quite remarkable.”

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

B.C. begins its attempt to return to CFL playoffs with a date against the Montreal Alouettes

‘It’s daunting:’ Family of paralyzed Broncos player preparing for next phase

Ryan Straschnitzki is undergoing physiotherapy in Philadelphia after becoming paralyzed in bus crash

Police will ‘thoroughly review’ recommendations in murder inquest: RCMP

Inquest jury recommended policies for ‘potential grievous bodily harm’ calls, and increased training

5 things you need to know about polyamory

Newfoundland and Labrador judge named three unmarried adults as legal parents of a child

Woman must pay musician ex-boyfriend $350K for sabotaging coveted opportunity

Ontario Superior Court justice lambasted Jennifer Lee for ‘despicable conduct’ against Eric Abramovitz

McDonald’s to switch to paper straws in some European locations

Fast-food companies are facing increasing pressure to stop using plastic straws

Search for mariners who capsized near Tofino now missing persons case

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing.”

B.C. Indian Band moves toward becoming a dry reserve

Death of young Penticton man catalyst to work towards becoming alcohol and drug free reserve

Most Read