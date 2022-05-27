A new calf was discovered in J-pod on March 1. Researchers have since determined it’s a girl. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

A new calf was discovered in J-pod on March 1. Researchers have since determined it’s a girl. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Whale research centre identifies sex of orca calf

J-pod’s newest member is a girl.

On May 26, Center for Whale Research staff encountered J-pod during a photo-ID and aerial observation survey. During this encounter, the team managed to capture photographs and drone footage of the pod’s youngest member, J59. From this, the team was able to determine the new calf is a girl.

“Having another female is good news for the southern residents; the population’s growth is largely limited by the number of reproductively aged females. While one calf won’t save the population, we hope that J59 can grow to adulthood and contribute to future generations of southern residents,” the centre said in a statement.

The new calf was discovered on March 1, but researchers weren’t able to determine her sex at that time.

READ MORE: New addition to B.C.’s southern resident orca family

ALSO READ: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orca

Previous story
‘How to Murder Your Husband’ author found guilty of killing her husband
Next story
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast

Just Posted

Two pieces, a drum painted by Greg Henderson and a grizzly print created by Brent J. Smith were stolen from a local charity in Campbell River over the Victoria Day long weekend. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

Rebecca Argolick and Livona Ellis will be performing on the North Island in June. Photo contributed
BC Movement Arts Society brings urban and rural to the North Island for a night of contemporary dance

(Village of Port Alice Facebook photo)
$225,000 given out to the Tri-Port at North Island Community Forest meeting

Signage warning about the bear on the loose in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
UPDATED: Two black bears euthanized after man aggressively pursued in Port Hardy