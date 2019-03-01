Jaden Smith attends Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jaden Smith’s foundation bringing clean water to Flint

The 20-year-old’s JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system

Jaden Smith’s foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan.

The rapper’s organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they’ll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

The 20-year-old’s JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system. He is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

READ MORE: GM opens restored Flint factory that’s considered birthplace

The church has distributed over 5 million bottles of water to residents, but bottled water donations are on the decline.

Flint has been replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New area code rolling out in B.C. this spring

Just Posted

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose lays off remaining workers, no written notice given

All Neucel Specialty Cellulose employees working at the pulp mill were told to go home on Feb. 27.

Port Hardy council donates to Island Copper Mine Reunion

Coun. Janet Dorward recommended the district donate $300 to the reunion.

PRESS RELEASE: It’s possible to reverse your diabetes

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all.”

Port McNeill council declines Wounded Warrior Run donation request, mayor starts fundraising challenge on social media

Port McNeill’s Fire Department held a carwash to raise funds which brought in close to $1,000.

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

New area code rolling out in B.C. this spring

All phone numbers with current area codes are set to run out by May 2020

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

Fire engulfs Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub south of Campbell River

The early morning solitude of Salmon Point, 20 km south of Campbell… Continue reading

Firefighters battle third fire in two days at B.C. homeless encampment

No details on any injuries, but the blaze appeared large early Friday morning in Maple Ridge

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Most Read