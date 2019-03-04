Health Minister Jane Philpott speaks following the announcement of changes regarding the legalization of marijuana during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday April 13, 2017.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Treasury Board president Jane Philpott has resigned from the federal cabinet, saying she’s lost confidence in the way the Trudeau government has dealt with the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Philpott’s resignation comes just less than a month after former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet amid allegations that the Prime Minister’s Office had improperly pressured her to stop a criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

READ MORE: Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Philpott is good friends with Wilson-Raybould, who delivered bombshell testimony last week accusing officials of relentlessly pressuring her and even issuing veiled threats to try to get her to co-operate.

Philpott says she has serious concerns about evidence of inappropriate interference in the attorney general’s prosecutorial discretion in criminal cases.

Moreover, she says the principle of cabinet solidarity requires all ministers to speak in support of the government and its policies at all times — a requirement she now finds “untenable.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Philpott to Treasury Board in mid-January, after Scott Brison left the post and retired from politics.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Just Posted

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

PRESS RELEASE: Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre to host Harm Reduction Conference

The event is hosted by Sacred Wolf with Island Health and First Nations Health Authority.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose sent home five union members who are still considered employees

Approximately 12 workers, five of which were union members, vacated the premises.

North Island Gazette nominated for newspaper excellence for the second year in a row

The Gazette was nominated in “Category B” alongside the Hope Standard and the Revelstoke Review.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose lays off remaining workers, no written notice given

All Neucel Specialty Cellulose employees working at the pulp mill were told to go home on Feb. 27.

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Most Read