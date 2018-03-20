Janet Austin announced as B.C.’s new lieutenant governor

Austin has served as YWCA Metro Vancouver CEO since 2003

B.C. announced a new lieutenant governor Tuesday morning as Janet Austin replaced former Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon.

“I am so pleased to welcome Janet Austin as the next lieutenant-governor of British Columbia. As someone who has dedicated her career to championing women’s equality and social change, she is a wonderful choice to represent Her Majesty The Queen in this great province,” said Guichon, who has held the position since 2012.

“Ms. Austin will continue to inspire and connect British Columbians in this role.”

Austin, who will become B.C.’s 30th lieutenant governor, has served as YWCA Metro Vancouver’s CEO since 2003.

Prior to that, she was the executive director of Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland and has worked for BC Housing.

Austin sits on the board of directors of Translink and the City of Vancouver’s Healthy City for All Leadership Table.

