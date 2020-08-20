The vehicle located down a high-angle embankment in heavy roadside underbrush. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue) A bird’s-eye view of the entire scene from the motor vehicle incident on Aug. 12. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)

‘Jaws of life’ used by Port Hardy Fire Rescue to remove person from wrecked vehicle

The vehicle was located down a high-angle embankment in heavy roadside underbrush.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) had to use the ‘jaws of life’ to rescue a person from a wrecked vehicle.

On the evening of Aug. 9, at approximately 5:50 p.m., PHFR crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle incident reported at the intersection of Highway 19 and the Holberg Road.

“Initial reporting indicated a single-vehicle rollover with extrication and a patient pinned under the vehicle down an embankment,” stated PHFR in a news release on its social media page. “Thanks to the help of RCMP and BCEHS, the vehicle and single occupant were located as described, down a high-angle embankment in heavy roadside underbrush.”

Highway 19 was then immediately shut down and traffic rerouted from the scene.

“Fire crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and extricate the patient, using hydraulic rescue tools (jaws of life) to cut the passenger side and roof of the vehicle open to access the patient, trapped between the windshield, steering column, and dashboard,” PHFR noted in the release. “Crews were successful and the patient was hauled up the embankment and to roadside, then transferred to the care of BCEHS for stabilization and transport to hospital.”

By approximately 6:30 p.m., the scene was transferred over to the RCMP for investigation and cleanup.

“Thanks to our crews… for their hard work during this technical call,” added PHFR in its online statement.

