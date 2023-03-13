The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

Names the result of probe examining records dating back to the ’50s

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.

The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names today following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s.

Of the men named, all but three are dead.

The order says in a statement that the release of the names is part of the Jesuits’ effort to promote transparency, accountability, justice and healing for survivors of abuse.

In most cases, the abuse came to light after the alleged abuser had died, with some cases never reaching criminal or civil litigation.

In a statement, Rev. Erik Oland says despite the exhaustive review, other names may be added to the list in the future.

RELATED: Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Catholic sex abuseReligion

Previous story
Man shot while trying to get back stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment
Next story
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Just Posted

Port McNeill mayor and council. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council supports skatepark project, but doesn’t set aside funds in the budget

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Wrestling season is over, and I’m sad I don’t get to step on the mats till October

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)
First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance hits Ottawa advocating for transitioning fish farms out of B.C. waters

Pop-up banner image