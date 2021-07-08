Jody Wilson Raybould attends a news conference in Vancouver, Monday, May 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Jody Wilson Raybould attends a news conference in Vancouver, Monday, May 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Jody Wilson-Raybould not seeking re-election, blasts ‘toxic and ineffective’ Parliament

She says she is leaving because of the ‘disgraceful’ emphasis on partisan politics over real action

Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould has announced she will not seek re-election, saying Parliament has become “toxic and ineffective.”

The former Liberal cabinet minister announced her decision in a letter to constituents of her Vancouver riding that was posted to Twitter this morning.

She says she is not leaving to spend more time with family or focus on other challenges, but because of the “disgraceful” emphasis on partisan politics over real action.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Wilson-Raybould as Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister in 2015, but she was booted from the Liberal caucus four years later after she accused the prime minister of pressuring her to secure a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould, who does not say in her letter to constituents what she will be doing after leaving politics, was re-elected as an Independent MP in October 2019.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett apologized to Wilson-Raybould last month after appearing to suggest her former caucus colleague was speaking out against a fall election because she was worried about her pension.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould calls out Crown-Indigenous Minister Bennett for sending her ‘racist’ text

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal election

Previous story
Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler
Next story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney's office has been receiving a number of calls from people in the riding regarding the residential school grave discoveries. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Residential schools showing ‘dark part of our history’ — North Island MP

Rachel Blaney during Question Period in December. Photo Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services
An unusual Parliamentary Session for North Island-Powell River MP

Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s president Rosaline Glynn is handed a cheque for $8,000 from Gene Cadwallader, president of Keltic Seafoods, to cover the remaining costs for building a new roof at the seniors’ centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Another big donation comes in for seniors centre new roof project

The islands and channels of the Discovery Islands/Vancouver Island area are surrounded by peaks and mountains. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Injunction seeking to restock two Discovery Island fish farms fails in federal court