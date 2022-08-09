Joint funding will make Port McNeill’s Beach Drive more resilient to natural disasters

New joint federal and provincial funding will make improvements to infrastructure that will help to protect people, homes, roads, and surrounding habitats in Port McNeill from flooding and landslides.

The governments of Canada and B.C. continue to invest in local projects that address the challenges of the climate crisis.

“The extreme weather we saw last November was a reminder of the importance of being prepared for the challenges of climate change,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “People in Port McNeill will be glad to see this work done to protect homes and livelihoods from future landslides.”

The Town of Port McNeill is receiving $2,764,400 in joint provincial and federal funding for Beach Drive Debris Flow Mitigation. This project will reduce or eliminate the potential for future landslides above residential areas along Beach Drive. The work will involve modifying and stabilizing the natural infrastructure, to absorb and redirect flood waters that have increased in recent years.

The governments of Canada and British Columbia announced more than $29.5 million in joint funding to reduce and mitigate the risk of floods and slide events in 11 communities across B.C. These projects are in addition to 18 other disaster mitigation related projects that were announced last summer.

The BC New Democrat government says it is committed to helping communities adapt to climate change and increase their resilience to climate-related events such as flooding and wildfires.

