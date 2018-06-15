Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman was arrested Friday, after a federal judge revoked his house arrest.

The Associated Press is reporting that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Manafort into custody after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.

BREAKING: Federal judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort ahead of trial, citing recently filed obstruction charges. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2018

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.