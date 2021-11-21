(Health Canada)

Juice mixes recalled due to possible presence of glass

They should all be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling its Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

The Country Time products were sold in 2.4 kg packages with a best before date of Sept. 15, 2023.

The Tang products were sold in 2.2 kg packages with best before dates of Aug. 20 and 21, 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

The Canadian Press

