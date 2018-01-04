Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was gifted a snowboard from Trapper Snowboards during an official visit to Revelstoke last summer. (File)

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up two days of “personal” time in Revelstoke.

According to his office, he first arrived on Jan. 2, after spending New Year’s Day in Lake Louise.

The prime minister is no stranger to the slopes. He was once a snowboard instructor in Whistler.

A representative from Revelstoke Mountain Resort said the family had not been skiing there on Jan. 2 or 3.

WHEN U GET TO MEET JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND UNLOAD HIS SNOWBOARD!!!!!! #TRUDEAU

A post shared by Kitty 🐱 (@ganjamanda) on

An Instagram post this morning shows the prime minister standing in line for a gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden.

Another, posted on Jan. 3 shows the family exiting a gondola cabin toting their skis and boards.

Trudeau has been out west since Dec. 27, when according to his schedule, he arrived in Lake Louise.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The prime minister was in Revelstoke last summer when he was asking people to donate to the Canadian Red Cross wildfire aid effort.

He said the Canadian government would match all donations.

Trudeau addressed a crowd on July 29, 2017 from a platform at the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and First Street.

“There’s a long tradition of this family coming out together to enjoy these mountain,” he said.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau visits Revelstoke to encourage donations to Red Cross

RELATED: Revelstoke silversmith receives thank-you letter from 24 Sussex Drive

His father, Pierre Trudeau, visited the community in 1982.

Mayor Mark McKee gifted the prime minister a family pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Trapper Snowboards gave him a new snowboard.

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen standing in line for the gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort on Jan. 4. The prime minister was in Revelstoke for a few days, but a representative from the ski hill said the family had not skied on Jan. 2 or 3 when they were in town. (Instagram/matheson29)

Previous story
B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Just Posted

Mayor requests support of RDMW over police postings

Port Alice wants help to keep two RCMP officers living in the village

UPDATED: One dog dead in multiple Port Hardy cougar attacks

Conservation warning residents to be extra diligent

North Island 2018 Property Assessments below Island average

North Island properties fell short of the average 10 to 25 per cent increase

Port Hardy noise bylaw exception made for watermain replacement

Contractor allowed to begin working at 7:00 am on Sundays

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Letter to the Editor: Port McNeill Harbour eviction

Are we really looking for ways to make it harder for people to come to the North Island?

A Brush with Henschel: Inside Passage- January

The west coast could be blessed with an abundance of snow this… Continue reading

Kervin’s Corner: Long-term Rehabilitation Center for Northern Communities Not a Far Cry

“It seems almost every month we’re met with a tragedy that could’ve been prevented”

Tyson’s Thoughts: Back in the saddle again

Here’s some things you can expect from me in the new year.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read