Keith Urban sure to be red-hot attraction for Sunfest 2024

First tier early bird tickets available to purchase Aug. 22 at 9 a.m.

Laketown Ranch has announced that Keith Urban will be headlining Sunfest 2024. Early bird tickets will go on sale on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. (Courtesy of Sunfest)

It’s no urban myth, Laketown Ranch has announced that country music superstar Keith Urban will be burning up the stage for Sunfest 2024 which will take place over the B.C. Day long weekend from Aug. 1 to 4 in Youbou.

First tier early bird tickets will be available for purchase online at sunfestconcerts.com on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m.

As two-time CMA Entertainer Of The Year with an impressive string of chart-topping hits, Keith Urban will bring his unique blend of country, rock, and pop influences to the Laketown Ranch stage, where attendees will witness his signature guitar skills and captivating vocals live once again, as this will be Urban’s first trip back to the island since 2015.

Urban has 24 No. 1 hits under his belt which including ‘Wasted Time’, ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’, ‘Somebody Like You’ and ‘The Fighter’.

To date, Urban has won four Grammy Awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. Like Blake Shelton who graced the Sunset stage this past weekend, Urban brought his experience and mentorship to many musician hopefuls with his time on American Idol.

Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music, which is complimented with his passion for people. Urban has long supported numerous charities. His ‘All For The Hall’ benefit concerts for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $4.2 million to date. He is the first Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, an advisory board member at the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Fund and The Grammy Foundation.

Urban’s Las Vegas residency this year at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has reminded music lovers around the globe why Urban is one of the world’s best live performers. His concerts have become legendary — as unpredictable as they are explosive.

Sunfest fans will want to strike while the iron’s hot as Urban will surely heat up the stage next summer.

