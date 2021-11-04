South Rutland Elementary. (Contributed)

South Rutland Elementary. (Contributed)

Kelowna woman charged after allegedly embezzling $20K from elementary school PAC

Andrea Blanchard, 46, is facing several fraud-related charges

Kelowna RCMP has charged a woman following an extensive fraud investigation involving a parent advisory council (PAC).

Andrea Blanchard, 46, the former treasurer of the South Rutland Elementary PAC has been charged with fraud, theft over $5,000, forgery, using a forged document and altering books or documents to defraud. According to court files, the offences took place between January 2016 and January 2018.

Mounties launched an investigation on Dec. 9, 2018, after the committee president reported an estimated $20,000 in allegedly stolen funds.

Investigators with the local detachment’s fraud section worked closely with school officials and executive members of the impacted PAC to gather information and advance the investigation.

Blanchard is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

Black Press Media has reached out to the South Rutland Elementary PAC for further information.

READ MORE: South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimefraudKelowna

Previous story
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy
Next story
Missing Surrey newlyweds have been located and are safe: RCMP

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8 due to most of the students being unvaccinated. (www.gwanaknations.ca photo)
North Island First Nation extends shutdown due to increase in COVID-19 exposures

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Port Hardy Secondary School senior girls volleyball team. (Submitted photo)
Senior girls volleyball returns to the North Island courts

Krystle Dos Santos performing at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy. (Debra Lynn photo)
North Island Concert Society returns with some Motown tunes at the Civic Centre