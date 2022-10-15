Kevin Cameron will be back as mayor in Port Alice for his second term. (Supplied photo)

Kevin Cameron will be back as mayor in Port Alice for his second term. (Supplied photo)

Kevin Cameron voted in for second term as Port Alice mayor

As for Port Alice council, four candidates were already acclaimed to office

It’s official, the Village of Port Alice’s incumbent mayor Kevin Cameron has won the top seat at the table again.

Once the municipal election polls closed on Saturday at 8 p.m. and all the votes were counted, Cameron had defeated mayoral candidate Beth Thompson by a total of 179 votes to 93.

This will be Cameron’s second time serving as mayor of Port Alice, and he’s no stranger to local politics, with nine years as a councillor for the village previously.

As for Port Alice council, four candidates were already acclaimed to office (Holly Aldis, David Stewart, Russell Murray, and Sean Watson).

