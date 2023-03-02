The Kids Help Phone launched a $300-million Feel Out Loud fundraising campaign on March 2. It’s aiming to expand virtual mental health services to every part of Canada. (Kid Help Phone Youtube/Screenshot)

The Kids Help Phone launched a $300-million Feel Out Loud fundraising campaign on March 2. It’s aiming to expand virtual mental health services to every part of Canada. (Kid Help Phone Youtube/Screenshot)

Kids Help Phone aims to raise record $300M to expand virtual mental health care

Help line assisted 14 million kids and youth in Canada during pandemic

The Kids Help Phone launched its largest ever fundraising campaign Thursday (March 2), with the goal of making its services accessible to all kids and youth in Canada.

The mental health organization is aiming to raise $300 million.

It says the mental health crisis in Canada has only worsened during pandemic years and action is needed to expand help.

In 2019, the help line had 1.9 million interactions with kids in need. In the three years since then, it’s logged another 14 million encounters – around 4.7 million a year.

“War, trauma, social injustice, racism, climate change – young people are facing these real issues in real time,” CEO and President Katherine Hay said Thursday.

The primary issues the help line says it hears about are anxiety and stress, relationship issues, depression, suicidal thoughts, and feelings of isolation. Of the kids who reach out, 75 per cent say they’ve never spoken to someone before about what they’re experiencing.

The Feel Out Loud campaign aims to expand access to clinical services and invest more in virtual options to close the equity gap for kids living in rural or remote areas, or otherwise impeded in getting help.

On Thursday, Bell and BMO each pledged $15 million to kick things off.

More than 50 musical artists across Canada also came together to create an anthem for the launch, to the tune of Serena Ryder’sWhat I Wouldn’t Do’and Leela Gilday’s ‘North Star Calling.’

Youth and kids in need can reach the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, text to 686868, or go online to kidshelpphone.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Previous story
No charges will be forthcoming in one of B.C. largest-ever money laundering probes
Next story
UPDATE: Police confirm three skiers killed in southeast B.C. avalanche near Invermere

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of late North Island pilot Patrick Lehman. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)
GoFundMe started for North Island pilot who passed away in November plane crash

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Club is ready to dazzle audiences with its upcoming biannual Carnival Ice Show “Once Upon A Book” March 3-4 at the Chilton Regional Arena. The show begins both nights at 7 p.m. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette photos)
Biannual figure skating carnival to hit the ice at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

Port McNeill councillor Leighann Ruel (fourth from the left) was the one who put forth the motion to restrict recording/livestreaming of 2023 budget discussions. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council agrees to restrict the recording/livestreaming of 2023 budget discussions