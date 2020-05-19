Dzawada’enuxw First Nation Elected Chief and Traditional Leader Okwilagame (Willie Moon) right pictured in Vancouver in June 2018. (Facebook photo/Tania Dick)

Kingcome Inlet to remain on COVID-19 lockdown

The Dzawada’enuxw First Nation will remain in isolation as they monitor the coronavirus pandemic

The Dzawad’enuwx First Nation in Kingcome Inlet, a small community on the mainland across from northern Vancouver Island has been on lockdown since April 17 due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Council determined today to maintain the lockdown, even as the province moves to ease restrictions.

“It’s too scary out there,” elected chief and traditional leader Willie Moon said. “We’ll watch and see what happens with the rest of B.C.” They currently have no cases of COVID-19.

The hardest part of the lockdown, Moon said, has been getting groceries. People place online orders through grocers in Port McNeill and Campbell River, but often only partial deliveries are received. The community has recently started placing bulk orders through Sysco, which seems to be helping.

Currently, the lockdown means only essential travel is allowed to Kingcome Inlet, which includes grocery and mail air deliveries.

“We ask people that they honour the decision we’ve made, that no one enter the community until such time as we feel it is safe to open up again,” Moon said.

