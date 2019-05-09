Parks staff are trying to catch the remaining koi and take them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Three adult koi are returning back to their home in Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, after a river otter got into the pond and killed a number of fish last fall.

The three fish will be released at the garden Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

There, they will join hundreds of juvenile koi that have been returned to the garden since being removed and housed at the Vancouver Aquarium.

READ MORE: Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

READ MORE: Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

In November, a hungry otter gobbled up 10 of the fish, including a 50-year-old named Madonna, causing the park board to close the garden as biologists and volunteers worked to catch the culprit and save the remaining koi.

Since then, the garden’s entrance and exit points have been modified to deter future otter visits.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A river otter in Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in downtown Vancouver. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sadie Brown)

Previous story
Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Just Posted

Third annual Rugged and Wild Race takes over Rotary Trail in Port McNeill

Rotarian Trudy Lacasse stated they are really enthusiastic about phase three being finished.

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day”

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

Early sailings full for BC Ferries between Vancouver, Victoria

Nanaimo sailings slower for Thursday morning runs

Officials hope to resolve E&N rail dispute as court date looms

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation wants rail land back, court hearing set for May 13

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Most Read