Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children

The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union (KCTU) is taking a stand for the children of Ukraine.

Andy Davidoff, the president of KCTU, has created a graphic with the following message: “Putin, please stop devouring Ukraine and its children.”

Davidoff says KCTU members are heartbroken over the plight of Ukraine’s children as they are facing the horrors of war.

After weeks of increasing tensions, Russia ignored global criticism and launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 using airstrikes, tanks, ground troops and sea-based missiles. On Monday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 16 children were among the dead.

The KCTU graphic shows Ukraine, represented by the blue and gold colours of the country’s flag, being divided by creatures that Davidoff says represent explosions.

“It is a powerful image that has already invoked a lot of response in the first few hours after it was sent out,” said Davidoff.

Davidoff says KCTU also plans to donate $1,000 to a Ukrainian agency assisting children as soon as a resolution can be passed at their next executive committee meeting, scheduled for March 2.

