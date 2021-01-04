Kwakiutl First Nation confirms positive COVID test

Another confirmed case of COVID-19 has been announced in the Mount Waddington region.

The Kwakiutl First Nation’s emergency management team issued a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday (Jan. 3), stating that there has been a positive test on the Tsaxis reserve, which is located in the Fort Rupert area of Port Hardy.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 lives and goes wherever it wants and it has decided to be in our community… for the time being,” the emergency team said in its news release. “Having COVID-19 in our community is to be expected but if we continue to stay within our immediate household only, we will be able to eliminate the virus from our community.”

The release added that Kwakiutl chief and council want to reiterate the need to “be kind to each other during this difficult time and to remain committed to having only your immediate household in your home. There is to be no visiting between homes, siblings, friends… We cannot stress this enough — we need to be vigilant! Do not let anyone in your home who does not live in your house.”

