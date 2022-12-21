Lake Cowichan Freewoman Patricia Weaver and her granddaughter Erin Robertson are especially excited to celebrate the holidays this year after winning $675,000 playing Set for Life. (BCLC photo)

Lake Cowichan Freeman, granddaughter win ‘Set for Life’ lotto

Family trip to Maui being planned

It’s been a pretty good couple of months for Lake Cowichan’s Pat Weaver.

In September the former Lake Cowichan town councillor was awarded Freewoman of the Town, the highest honour any person is able to receive by the council.

Then, on Dec. 12, Weaver and her granddaughter Erin Robertson won $675,000 after scratching a $5 BC Lotto Set for Life scratch & win ticket they bought at Walmart in Cowichan Commons.

Weaver simply couldn’t believe it.

“Unbelievable,” she said. “I buy tickets hoping to win, but never expect it to be me,” she said.

Her granddaughter felt much the same.

“I was at home and had to check on my phone to let it sink in,” said Robertson.

The pair is excited to celebrate by taking their family to Maui.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $10 million in Set for Life prizes.

Lake Cowichanlottery

Previous story
VIDEO: When the weather is the worst, snowplow crews head out to work
Next story
B.C. pauses electricity connections for crypto mining, citing ‘massive’ consumption

Just Posted

Snowplow tackles snow buildup on Highway 19. Mainroad COntracting photo
VIDEO: When the weather is the worst, snowplow crews head out to work

Dr. Alex Nataros shows his Christmas spirit during the Port Hardy Rotary’s annual holiday cheer float. (Submitted photo)
Doctor says his one Christmas wish this year is for government to hire physician assistants

Quatsino First Nation photo
Quatsino First Nation enters into agreement with Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo
North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close