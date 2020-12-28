UPDATE: Missing woman found safe; man remains missing from Lake Cowichan

Cory Harrington last seen on Dec. 11; Jody Anderson missing since Dec. 22

UPDATE: RCMP have confirmed that Jody Anderson, reported missing on Dec. 22, has been found safe and sound.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing people in unrelated cases.

Cory Harrington, 26, was last seen on Dec. 11.

He is described as Aboriginal, 6 foot 6 (198 cm), 194 lbs (88kg) and has black hair and brown eyes.

The second person missing from Lake Cowichan disappeared shortly before Christmas.

Jody Anderson, 41 years old, was reported missing on Dec. 22.

Anderson is described as 5 foot 3 (160cm), 110 lbs (49.9 kgs) with brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She may be in the Saanich area but is also known to frequent Oak Bay and Duncan as well.

Her case is not connected to Harrington’s.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cory Harrington or Jody Anderson, please contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police