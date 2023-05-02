Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately after a landslide on May 2, 2023. (RDCK handout photo)

Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road

A landslide in the West Kootenay community of Vallican has prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre to issue evacuation orders and alerts for properties in the area.

Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately.

Emergency support services are being provided for the evacuees.

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

Little Slocan South Road has been closed in both directions until further notice.

The centre says a geotechnical engineer will conduct a full assessment of the area by helicopter Wednesday morning.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newslandslide

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Massive fire in Sooke destroys new home build still under construction

Just Posted

Stink Creek Park in Port Hardy. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Council agrees to extend ‘Safer Place Project’ at Stink Creek Park until end of August

Jessica Wegg (left) will be formally announced as the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River Riding on May 6. Photo Sean Wood
Federal Green Party leader to speak at Campbell River event

Dr. Alex Nataros writes bi-weekly columns for the North Island Gazette. (Photo supplied)
NATAROS: Movement is medicine, so get active

April is International Guitar Month. How much do you know about guitars and guitarists? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?