TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Strategic Wildfire members were working hard last Thursday on the burnt areas in the steep ground above the Port Alice Highway.

Larry Lake wildfire listed as 100 per cent contained

Larry Lake

As of Monday, Aug. 27, the wildfire burning on the north side of Larry Lake (near the Port Alice highway) is now listed as “being held” and “100 per cent contained”.

Fire Information Officer Lynne Wheeler said the wildfire is currently 20 hectares in size and has 15 firefighters working on it, with no aircrafts on site.

The wildfire was first discovered burning in steep ground above the highway on Aug. 11 and was estimated at 10 hectares in size on Aug. 20.

Thanks to wildfire crews, Port Hardy Fire Rescue, and the support of heavy equipment and aircraft, the wildfire that was previously threatening the Port Alice highway has been extinguished.

According to Wheeler, a lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

While the wildfire is currently being held, in order to protect public safety and assist firefighting operations, two of the roads that make up the Alice Lake Loop have been temporarily closed to the public.

The Alice Lake Loop is located between Port Alice and Port McNeill. The Keogh Main Road is closed at the 26-kilometre mark, and the Merry Widow Main Road is closed at the 40-kilometre mark.

Recreation sites in areas affected by the Alice Lake Loop road closures have also been closed:

* Maynard Lake

* Trout Lake

* Reappearing River

* Vanishing River

* Benson Lake

* Iron Lake

– with files from Shayne McCool, Quinsam Complex Information Officer

