Larry Lake wildfire still listed as out of control

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Strategic Wildfire members were working hard on Thursday on the burnt areas in the steep ground above the Port Alice Highway.

As of Friday, Aug. 24, the wildfire burning on the north side of Larry Lake (near the Port Alice Highway) is still listed as out of control.

According to Fire Information Officer Shane McCool, the Larry Lake wildfire is currently 20 hectares in size and has 33 firefighters working on it, along with two aircrafts.

“The fire is in good shape as far as fire activity is concerned, and they have fire guards in place (to protect the Village of Port Alice and its hydro poles),” said McCool.

The wildfire was first discovered burning in steep ground above the highway on Aug. 11 and was estimated at 10 hectares in size on Aug. 20.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, a lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.