TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Strategic Wildfire members were working hard on Thursday on the burnt areas in the steep ground above the Port Alice Highway.

Larry Lake wildfire still listed as out of control

“The fire is in good shape as far as fire activity is concerned, and they have fire guards in place”

As of Friday, Aug. 24, the wildfire burning on the north side of Larry Lake (near the Port Alice Highway) is still listed as out of control.

According to Fire Information Officer Shane McCool, the Larry Lake wildfire is currently 20 hectares in size and has 33 firefighters working on it, along with two aircrafts.

“The fire is in good shape as far as fire activity is concerned, and they have fire guards in place (to protect the Village of Port Alice and its hydro poles),” said McCool.

The wildfire was first discovered burning in steep ground above the highway on Aug. 11 and was estimated at 10 hectares in size on Aug. 20.

Thanks to wildfire crews, Port Hardy Fire Rescue members, and the support of heavy equipment and aircraft, the wildfire that was threatening the Port Alice Highway has been extinguished.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, a lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

Previous story
Port Alice Highway wildfire still burning on north side of Larry Lake

Just Posted

Larry Lake wildfire still listed as out of control

“The fire is in good shape as far as fire activity is concerned, and they have fire guards in place”

Better road conditions coming to North Island

The North Island contract has been awarded to Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

Gwa’sala-’Nakwaxda’xw plans construction of Big House

The Big House will have totem poles, family crests, and other designs to represent both nations.

Community Futures BBQ fundraiser and open house coming up Sept. 7

All proceeds and donations raised will be going to the Gazette Hamper Fund.

Port Alice Highway wildfire still burning on north side of Larry Lake

A lightning storm that occured on the night of Aug. 10 was the cause of the wildfire.

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Most Read