A fire hose in Highland manor had the glass broken and trash stuffed inside earlier in late November. (Zoe Ducklow | Gazette)

Late night fire at Highland Manor caused evacuation, but no injuries

Laundry room fire caused limited damage; manager alleges it was deliberately set

Port Hardy Fire Rescue was called to Highland Manor for a fire around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the laundry room. The fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries. The building was evacuated until firefighters could be sure it was safe. Residents were allowed back in around 2 a.m.

The fire department had to remove several ceiling tiles in the laundry room, and half a bifold door was destroyed, according to building manager Matthew Liang.

The cause is officially unknown, Fire Rescue spokesperson Adam Harding said, adding there might be a formal investigation, although there has been no call for one so far. Typically, a formal investigation would be done for insurance purposes or in the case of injury.

Liang thinks the fire was deliberately set. He was in the building when it started, and was able to use a fire extinguisher on the blaze as the firefighters arrived. There was no damage to the hot water tanks behind the burnt door where the fire started, and that beyond the ceiling tiles and walls, there was no damage to the one working washing machine and clothes dryer.

Highland Manor has a long history of false fire alarms, unsafe conditions and fire safety violations, which have been addressed via orders by the District of Port Hardy.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months
Next story
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Just Posted

A fire hose in Highland manor had the glass broken and trash stuffed inside earlier in late November. (Zoe Ducklow | Gazette)
Late night fire at Highland Manor caused evacuation, but no injuries

Laundry room fire caused limited damage; manager alleges it was deliberately set

Vancouver Island mayors and BC Salmon Farmers Association board members have asked federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to outline a recovery plan for North Island communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Federal politicians were asked for Vancouver Island recovery plan after salmon farming decision

Concerns have been addressed to federal fisheries minister Jordan and North Island-Powell River MP Blaney

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Vancouver Island records 44 new cases over Christmas, one new outbreak

Dr. Henry asks B.C. to “toast the year to come” quietly, at home

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

Crews hope to have power restored by 10 p.m. Dec. 30. (BP file photo)
Power could be back on for the North Island by 10 p.m. Dec. 30

A fallen tree on the transmission line cut power to 7,000+ customers

Black Press file photo
Family member charged with second-degree murder in Gibsons

Suspect was arrested at the scene Dec. 27 and charged the next day

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

News Bulletin file photo
BC Ferries cancels sailings with ‘extreme weather’ arriving

Routes along central and northern Vancouver Island impacted

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
Vancouver Island puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

Most Read