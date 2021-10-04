Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

Late-night Nanaimo ferry sailings cancelled as Queen of New Westminster re-assigned

BC Ferries working to repair Spirt of Vancouver Island vessel

With a southern route ferry out of commission for repairs, BC Ferries will re-assign a Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry, cancelling night-time sailings in the process.

According to a BC Ferries service notice, the Spirit of Vancouver Island, servicing Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, is currently undergoing mechanical repairs and the Queen of New Westminster will be used to offer additional service on that route.

As such, the Queen of New Westminster’s 9:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen, from Oct. 4-7, and 12:15 a.m. Duke Point sailings, from Oct. 5-8, will be cancelled, BC Ferries said.

All other sailings will depart as scheduled, the ferry corporation said, and any passengers who are affected will be contacted, with bookings cancelled and reservation fees refunded.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to repair the Spirit of Vancouver Island, with updates coming when information is available.

For the latest ferry information, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Most Nanaimo-Gabriola route users satisfied with proposed sailing schedules

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

BCFerriesTransportation

Previous story
Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today
Next story
Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs honours the passing of Kwakiutl Chief Rupert Wilson Sr.

Just Posted

Kwakiutl Chief and Elder Rupert Wilson Sr. (Facebook photo)
Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs honours the passing of Kwakiutl Chief Rupert Wilson Sr.

Line Robert. (ICET Facebook photo)
ICET Chief Executive Officer Line Robert announces her retirement

Tri-Band Truth and Reconciliation March. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Tri-Bands ‘Truth and Reconciliation Day Every Child Matters March’ takes over Port Hardy

Dr. Prean Armogam has lived and worked in the Town of Port McNeill for the last 15 years. (Dr. Prean Armogam photo)
Veteran doctor says good progress being made in Port McNeill health transition