R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, after posting $100,000 bail, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Chicago. The R&B singer has entered a not guilty plea to all 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Lawyer: R. Kelly denies being on tape with girls

Singer faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman

An attorney representing R. Kelly says the R&B artist denies being on yet another videotape that allegedly appears to show him sexually abusing young girls.

Steve Greenberg tells The Associated Press on Sunday that he hasn’t seen the videotape that attorney Gloria Allred said one of her clients turned over to law enforcement.

Allred’s client, Gary Dennis, told reporters Sunday in New York that he doesn’t know Kelly and doesn’t know where the tape came from. Dennis said he came across it while cleaning out a collection he had for years.

Greenberg said the larger question is “what are these people doing possessing what they obviously believe is child pornography in their VHS collection and what the authorities are going to do.”

Greenberg also said that it’s “now just open season” on the singer who faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.

READ MORE: R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Next story
18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Just Posted

The Port Alice Legion adapts to economic challenges

Legion president, Warren Beatty, intends “to keep the legion active”

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Former Vancouver Canuck Gino Odjick is coming to Port Hardy as guest speaker for BC Championships

“Gino was maybe one of the most popular Canucks ever and was best known for his toughness”

Port Hardy Rotary donates five thousand dollars to Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society

The money went to renovating and updating the senior’s bathroom facilities at their building.

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Sports Talk with Tyson: A message for the North Island Bantam Eagles before the Championships

Before I sign off here, I have a quick message for the players.

Deceased Vancouver Island huskies celebrated at vigil

Close to 40 people gather in Errington to remember Kodi and Tigger

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

Most Read