Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau waves to the media on arrival prior to the English language leaders’ debate, in Gatineau, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election on Sept. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau waves to the media on arrival prior to the English language leaders’ debate, in Gatineau, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election on Sept. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Leaders in Ontario and B.C. as campaign enters final week

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this morning

The three main federal party leaders are focused on Ontario and British Columbia today as the election campaign heads into its final week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this morning.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, meanwhile, will open the day in the rural Ottawa suburb of Carp.

Later in the day, he’ll hold a pair of virtual town halls with residents of Ontario and B.C. at the Ottawa hotel he’s adopted as his headquarters during the campaign.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, will be in northern Ontario for the second day in a row.

He’ll open the day in the northwestern community of Sioux Lookout before moving on to Neskantaga First Nation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federal leaders argue over how to pay for promises as voters head to advance polls

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
RCMP make 27 more arrests at B.C. old-growth logging blockades
Next story
Armed man in crisis shot dead by Victoria police

Just Posted

A.J. Elliott Elementary School in Sointula. (SD85.bc.ca photo)
Sointula students back in the classroom after mask exemption dispute

Devin Nelson ended up in the ICU in Victoria after suffering seizures. Doctors are trying to determine the cause, including whether there is any connection to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy Devin Nelson
Campbell River man experiences non-stop seizures, doctors explore cause

The Mowi feed control centre in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Build it and they will feed, MOWI says

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
New accessible playgrounds, maintenance upgrades coming to north Island schools