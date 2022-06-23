As wildfires in B.C. are predicted to worsen, researchers are looking for ways in which families and communities can prepare for more extreme wildfire seasons (Courtesy photo / Parker Anders)

Learning to live with wildfires should be at core of prevention efforts, experts urge

As wildfires are predicted to worsen, we must learn to ‘co-exist’ with fires

With B.C. wildfires fires only predicted to get worse in the coming years, a panel of University of B.C. experts is calling for a more proactive approach to wildfire management.

After the three worst fire seasons on record occurred over the last five years, learning to live with wildfires should be at the forefront of prevention efforts, the group said in a news release Thursday (June 23).

“This means changing our ways of thinking and recognizing that we should approach wildfire management the same way we approach preparing for other natural disasters like earthquakes or floods—we don’t try to fight them; we proactively plan for the eventuality,” said UBC forestry researcher Lori Daniels.

Planning strategies should include policy that prioritizes risk reduction like prescribed burning, a traditional Indigenous practice.

“We need to consistently and meaningfully support Indigenous-led land stewardship at all levels,” Daniels said. “This includes reintroducing cultural burns to establishing a national Indigenous fire stewardship group in Canada.”

Along with the disruption of Indigenous stewardship, policies of fire suppression and climate change have changed the forests so they burn stronger and hotter.

Since the start of 2022, there have been 170 wildfires in B.C., according to provincial stats.

The panel is recommending more investment from the government to build FireSmart infrastructure. This includes everything from fire-resistant roofing to diversifying landscapes to be less fire-prone.

The researchers caution that there are no one-size-fits-all solutions, but educating yourself can make all the difference.

“We are living in a new era of wildfires, and so we must think about how to co-exist with fire,” Daniels said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Vancouver Island pet owners offered free Lower Mainland hotel for $2K+ vet treatments

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The executive director of British Columbia’s salmon farmers association says a formalized consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after several years of “ad hoc” discussions stemming from the Liberal government’s pledge in 2019 to end open-net pen salmon aquaculture off B.C.’s coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farming industry welcomes consultation after years of ‘ad hoc’ talks

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat

Vancouver Island author and historian Catherine Marie Gilbert placed third in the 2021 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing, as presented by the British Columbia Historical Federation at its annual conference on Saturday, June 4. Photos supplied
Black Creek author wins 3rd prize in Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases an Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. fish farm licences outside Discovery Islands renewed until at least spring 2023