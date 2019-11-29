One of the cats found in the cold in the South Okanagan - (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

The BC SPCA and the RCMP are investigating an animal crutely case in the South Okanagan following the death of two cats.

RCMP said they recently received a complaint about five cats stuck in a wire crate in the back of an open pickup truck.

Upon investigation, protection officers found one of the cats already dead and four others living in their own feces and urine.

READ MORE: BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Tragically, two of the five cats died while being transferred to the South Okanagan/Similkameen BC SPCA branch.

While one of the remaining cats is healthy, the second survivor named Raffi will need around $1,580 in medical costs to fix his teeth and to receive treatment for skin irritation caused by the poor living conditions.

BC SPCA stakeholder relations officer Eileen Drever said the incident should remind pet owners to keep their animals safe in the colder months.

“This time of year we see a sharp increase in the number of calls about domestic and farm animals who are distress in outdoor situations,” said Drever.

”One of the most common situations we encounter is dogs who are tethered outdoors in sub-zero temperatures.”

Drever said if animals must be kept outside, their shelter should be located off the ground and insulated from the cold.

To help Raffi please click here.

For more information on pets and cold weather safety, you can visit the BC SPCA website.

