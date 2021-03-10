A person is seen in the window of a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Legal challenge launched against Canada’s federally mandated quarantine hotel policy

Group received approximately 5,000 letters of support or from people directly effected by the policy

A constitutional rights advocacy group is mounting a legal challenge to the federal government’s quarantine hotel policy, arguing it infringes on Canadians’ fundamental rights.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation has filed an application with Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice along with five individuals, seeking an end to the policy. The application names the Attorney General of Canada as the defendant.

A government order that went into effect on Feb. 14 mandates that anyone entering Canada from abroad must stay in a federally approved hotel for the first three nights of a 14-day quarantine.

“The biggest issue is that we have a fundamental right to enter Canada and this is a limit on that right and it’s not a justified limit,” said Christine Van Geyn, litigation director for the CCF. “There are so many alternatives that would be less infringing on rights.”

Travellers are expected to pay for their government-approved accommodations, which can cost hundreds of dollars per night. They may leave the hotels once a COVID-19 test taken at their point of entry comes back negative.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation argues in its legal application that hotel quarantine requirements are “overbroad, arbitrary and grossly disproportionate.”

The applicants are seeking an injunction to suspend the order, but are also asking to have the law struck down for infringing upon the constitutional rights of liberty, freedom from unreasonable detention, and the right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment.

The CCF is also seeking damages of $10,000. Van Geyn said the request for nominal damages is to cover off the costs of the five individual applicants for their hotel stays at approximately $2,000 per person.

“The focus is not on the money, the focus is on the ability for them to exercise their fundamental rights,” she said.

The CCF argues that the hotel policy detains people without COVID-19 symptoms who would be able to safely quarantine outside of government-approved accommodation at minimal or no expense.

A spokesperson for Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said that they were aware of the legal action and that the federal government intended to respond to the application.

When the order came into effect Van Geyn and the CCF asked for people impacted by the quarantine hotel policy to reach out to them. She said that the group received approximately 5,000 letters of support or from people directly effected by the policy.

Van Geyn said that the five individuals participating in the legal challenge were selected because they all had to travel out of Canada for compassionate reasons, in three cases attending to their parents in the final days of their lives.

She noted that Canada has an exemption to its quarantine policy for people entering the country for compassionate purposes, but not for residents who had to leave Canada for similar reasons.

“If you live in Florida and your mother breaks her hip and you need to come to Canada to help her … you can apply for an exemption and be granted one,” said Van Geyn. “But if the situation is reversed, if you live in Canada and your mother lives in Florida, you would still want to go and help her prepare for surgery and recover, but you are not eligible for an exemption when you return.

“It’s strange to me that the government is concerned about these compassionate travellers but only when you’re travelling in one direction.”

READ MORE: Long wait times, lack of options frustrate travellers booking hotel quarantines

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.
Next story
Trudeau says Johnson & Johnson vaccine faces production challenges

Just Posted

The sea otter pup rescued in Port Hardy that was sent to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Davida Hudson photo)
Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

Rescued sea otter pup survives flight to Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver

Port Hardy Twinning Society file photo
Future of Port Hardy’s Twinning Society still to be decided

The society needs volunteers to “make the partnership stronger for the future.”

The District of Port Hardy has approved the fees for Short Term Vacation Rentals. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy council sets fees for Short Term Vacation Rentals

Council adopted a bylaw to allow home owners to build separate suites to use as short term rentals.

Hannah Ankenmann, who works with k’awat’si Economic Development Corporation, winces as she received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
North Island to get community wide vaccine clinics

Island Health will take a whole of community approach to immunization.

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas. (Dennis Dugas photo)
Port Hardy mayor advocates for fish farm industry, talks impact on North Island

The Discovery Islands closures will certainly have an effect on Port Hardy, says Dugas.

Nurse Alexa Bisaillon waits with needle prepped for her next immunization patient at Wakas Community Hall on the Tsulquate Reserve. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
North Island First Nations’ vaccination clinics a success

Vaccines arrived on the North Island after a long year of physical… Continue reading

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Most Read