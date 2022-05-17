Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments

Changes would enable Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials to deny visas

The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada.

The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate today to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.

The changes would allow the Canada Border Services Agency to deny entry to, and remove, people who have been sanctioned, and would enable Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials to deny visas.

Once in force, the amendments would apply to all foreign nationals subject to sanctions by Canada, as well as any accompanying family members.

Since the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February, Canada has sanctioned more than 1,000 people from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says banning close associates and key supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime is one of the many ways in which Canada is holding Moscow accountable for its unprovoked aggression.

—The Canadian Press

ImmigrationRussiaUkraine

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
RCMP campaign aims to prevent Vancouver Island seniors from falling victim to scams
Next story
VIDEO: Bird flu hatches conspiracy theories amid COVID-19

Just Posted

The Moose Hide Campaign was celebrated in Port Hardy on Thursday, May 12, with a crowd walking from North Island Building Blocks to the Wakas Hall in the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations community for a cultural event. (North Island Gazette - Tyson Whitney photo)
Moose Hide Campaign returns to Port Hardy

James (Stocky) Edwards is pictured in February 2022 with 19 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Rhonda Stevens and Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada. Photo by Erin Haluschak.
Comox war hero dies at age 100

Dr. Barney Williams. Submitted photo/ Coast Mental Health
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognizing for resilience

Port McNeill Hospital. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Staff shortage causes Port McNeill Hospital to ‘close’ for the weekend