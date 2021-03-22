Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals take on Conservatives over party’s climate change motion

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan jumped on the vote at a House of Commons committee appearance today

Federal Liberals swiftly adopted a new attack strategy today against the Conservative party’s stance on climate change.

Over the weekend, delegates to the Conservative policy convention voted against a motion explicitly adding the line “climate change is real” to the party’s official policy declaration.

The existing document does discuss curbing greenhouse gas emissions but does not specifically acknowledge the existence of climate change.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan jumped on the vote at a House of Commons committee appearance today, demanding Conservative MPs express their position on climate change before answering questions they had for him.

It is the kind of political fallout Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole warned about in his speech to the convention Friday, a day before the vote.

He warned delegates that unless they stop debating the existence of climate change, Tory candidates will suffer in the next election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports
Next story
Coal Harbour clearcut raising concerns about private timber regulations

Just Posted

Heidi Falconer-Matheison in front of a big tree felled from behind her house in Coal Harbour that she says is far older than the claimed 70 years. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Coal Harbour clearcut raising concerns about private timber regulations

Western Forest Products owns much of the wooded land surrounding the North Island community

North Island Gazette file photo
North Island Gazette nabs three Ma Murray nominations

Ducklow says it’s a bonus to be “recognized for stories and work that are already so rewarding.”

Bruce McMorran stood outside the Ministry of Forests for a few hours on March 19 as part of the Forest March BC movement. He planned to lead a healing ceremony with the intention of encouraging forestry professionals to look longer term in their policy planning. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Forestry healing ceremony turns into mild altercation in Port McNeill

Local forestry workers showed up to counter any false claims made by environmentalists

Black Press media file
Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

Takush (Smith Inlet), north of Vancouver Island on the mainland is the traditional homeland of the Gwa’sala Nation.
Judge rejects Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw herring injunction request

Federal ruling said the Nation failed to demonstrate ‘irreparable harm’

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

“Taste The Bread!” declares Walter Rasmussen, the mayor of fictional Windward, Washington (Haig Sutherland) during filming of The Baker’s Son in Chemainus Friday. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Parallels between Island community and fictional town evident in Hallmark movie

Tourism boost likely down the road for Chemainus from publicity after a week of filming

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on Monday after a 2019 standoff with police. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in rural Kootenays found guilty on 4 charges

But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

Most Read