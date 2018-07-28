Whitetail Creek fire burning near Radium Hot Springs (BC Wildfire Service)

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Ongoing lightning in southeastern B.C. has caused more than 15 wildfires to breakout in the region in recent days.

BC Wildfire Service said Saturday that the fires are fortunately not impacting any communities or structures at this time and are being tackled by crews in a priority sequence.

The Whitetale Creek fire, burning just outside Kootenay National Park and about 40 kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs, is an estimates 123 hectares in size. The fire can be seen along Highway 93.

Parks Canada has closed areas of the national park near Luxor Pass trail, West Kootenay trail and Dolly Varden trail as a precaution.

The Santa Rosa Creek fire is burning at approximately 32 hectarews in size, just 14 kilonetres osuth west off Rossland near the Canada-U.S. bnorder.

That fire has been combated with skimmers using water from Christina Lake. Ground crews were on site today with support of heavy equipment, helicopters and tankers tacking hotspots.

The highest priority fire, just 35 kilometres southeast of Golden, maintains at 90 hectares since it was discovered juyst over a week ago. Supression action in recent days has been succesfull and BC Wildfire Service says the fire is likely not to spread unless there are changes to the forecast.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

Just Posted

New lodge opens at Telegraph Cove

“You put things in that are going to maintain the atmosphere and ambiance of Telegraph Cove.”

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior

It was determined that all viable options available to the search efforts had been explored

Tara’s Tee Box: Golf is a great family sport

“Golf is the sport of a lifetime that all can participate in at every level of skill.”

Port McNeill Kids in Motion raises $2,697.69 at drag races

Port McNeill Kids in Motion raises $2,697.69 at drag races

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Most Read