Lightning fills the Vancouver Island night sky

The Vancouver Island sky put on quite a show Sunday night.
Here’s a selection of photos sent over from readers across the region from the summer storm on Aug. 16.
Light show in #parksville #bcpoli #Summer2020 #SummerVibes pic.twitter.com/9vqD4Iwk5P
— Michelle Stilwell (@Stilwell4BC) August 17, 2020
This week doesn’t look quite as spectacular, with a mix of sun and showers on the horizon. Here’s your forecast:
Monday, Aug. 17:
Partly cloudy, 25 C. Clear overnight at around 16 degrees.
Tuesday, Aug. 18:
Mainly sunny, 24 C, but feels like 28 C. Will get down to around 15 C at night.
Wednesday, Aug. 19:
A chance of showers, under 5 mm of precipitation expected if so. 22 C, feels like 25 C. 16 C at night.
Thursday, Aug. 20:
Rain – between 25 and 35 mm. 20 C, but feels like 22 C. 17 C at night.
Friday, Aug 21:
Rain again, this time between 5 and 10 mm. 20 C, but feels like 22 C. Night dropping down to 14 C.
Saturday, Aug. 22:
Back to sunshine. 19 C, feels like 20 C. 14 C overnight.
Sunday, Aug. 23:
Similar to Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud at 20 C. 14 C overnight.
— NEWS staff
