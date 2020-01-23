(Black Press Media files)

Living near major roads, highways linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

Living near major roads is being linked to a higher risk of developing neurological disorders, a study from the University of B.C. has found.

Researchers analyzed data from 678,000 people in Metro Vancouver between the ages of 45-8 during two time periods; from 1994 to 1998 and again from 1999 to 2003. During the follow up, they identified around 20,000 cases of non-Alzheimer’s dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

The study looked at how living within 50 metres of a major road or 150 metres from a highway increased the risk of these degenerative neurological diseases. Little is known so far about why those diseases progress.

Because there were relatively few people with Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis in the region, researchers focused on non-Alzheimer’s dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The data showed a 14 per cent increase in non-Alzheimer’s dementia and a seven per cent uptick in Parkinson’s disease or those living near major roads or highways.

The effect was largely due to air pollution, but could be mitigated through living near green spaces.

“More research is needed, but our findings do suggest that urban planning efforts to increase accessibility to green spaces and to reduce motor vehicle traffic would be beneficial for neurological health,” said lead author Weiran Yuchi, who is a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health.

Researchers believe green space could lessen the risk of neurological disorders in several ways.

“For people who are exposed to a higher level of green space, they are more likely to be physically active and may also have more social interactions,” said Michael Brauer, the study’s senior author and professor in the UBC school of population and public health. “There may even be benefits from just the visual aspects of vegetation.”

“For people who are exposed to a higher level of green space, they are more likely to be physically active and may also have more social interactions,” said UBC professor Michael Brauer.

“There may even be benefits from just the visual aspects of vegetation.”

ALSO READ: Victoria family focuses on ‘letting go, enjoying time together’ after dad gets dementia

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person in Vancouver being monitored for coronavirus, feds say
Next story
Remote surveillance helps RCMP nab suspect immediately in Island break-in

Just Posted

Veteran Island journalist battles cancer through pioneering treatment

Vancouver Island rallies around JR Rardon and family during stay in Seattle

Decor details: Professional rental and design businesses deliver it all

Stop by the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

North Island Bantam Eagles ice Clippers, clinch Tier 2 league banner

“We will enjoy the moment for now, but… it’s back to work on Tuesday”

Upgrades to Port Hardy arena hinge on grant funding

The district is waiting on grant approval from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program.

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Remote surveillance helps RCMP nab suspect immediately Island break-in

Stolen items returned after Parksville business owner takes quick action

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Living near major roads, highways linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

TODAY: Black Press Media Extreme Career and Education Fair! Don’t forget your resumé

A strong resumé leaves a lasting impression – literally

Most Read