London police arrest 5th suspect in attack on lesbian couple

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old

Police in London have arrested a fifth suspect on suspicion of punching two women on a bus because they are lesbians.

Authorities didn’t identify the victims in the May 30 attack. But Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend’s.

Geymonat said in the post that they were on the upper deck of the bus when a gang of “hooligans” demanded that they kiss. The women tried to reason with them, but the incident escalated.

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox says that while attacks like this are rare on London buses, extra uniformed and plain clothes officers will be out on patrol this weekend to offer reassurance.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks
Next story
Winnipeg hospital investigating after wrong remains were given to family

Just Posted

Resident wants to expand Port McNeill marina’s current operations

The plan to expand operations that was presented to council remains in the concept stage.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A beautiful sunset out at Rupert Arm

I was talking to a friend, turned around towards the water and there was this scene in perfect light

Vancouver Island North Teachers committed to reconciliation work, but stymied by BC Public School Employers’ Association

Teachers requested a territorial acknowledgement be placed in the text of the Collective Agreement.

Parents of Port Alice resident married on D-Day 75 years ago

Kenneth and Edwina Chalmers wed at the St. George’s Anglican Church in Cadboro Bay Beach in Victoria.

Province calls on Islanders to conserve water immediately

Some streams approaching critical levels, threatening salmon and fish

Bear caught on video in downtown market street in Port Hardy

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Vancouver Island mom enters Maxim Cover Girl contest for daughter’s sake

Grand prize money would help with costs of 10-year-old daughter’s spinal surgery

North Island MP requests federal agency to oversee gas prices

Blaney tries to address gouging at the pump

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Most Read