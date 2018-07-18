Long receives Highest Academic Achievement Award

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO RDMW Chair Andrew Hory Presents Operations Manager Jeff Long with the multiple awards earned qualifications and for his high marks in the Local Government Administration Program at Capilano University.

Jeff Long, Regional District of Mount Waddington’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and manager of planning has received multiple awards for his outstanding academic achievements in the Local Government Administration Program.

At the RDMW’s July 18 board meeting, Chair Andrew Hory presented Long with A Certificate in Local Government Service Delivery which is an accreditation that is established in Provincial legislation and is issued by the Province’s Board Examiners for candidates who meet both academic and work experience qualification.

Hory also presented Long with a Certificate in Local Government Administration which is issued by Capilano University in relation to Long’s completion of the Local Government Administration Program.

Long was also presented with the Highest Academic Achievement Award which is given by Capilano University on an annual basis to the student who completes the Local Government Administration Program having attained the highest marks in a graduating class.

“Those who work with Jeff may find his attention to detail annoying but you can find reason to be very grateful for that tendency,” laughed Hory, as he presented Long with the awards, adding “it’s very nice to have a planner that does do that level of diligence – for the function he provides it is very welcome and when he works on a file I feel secure knowing that the t’s are going to be there.”

“I just wanted to thank the Regional District for all of its support both financially and the time it takes to go down and do these courses,” said Long.

“This is a culmination of an effort over several years because working a full-time job where you are required to go down island to attend these courses takes a lot of time and effort to do it. I should include the District of Port Hardy in that because as my former employer they helped me to start off this whole initiative when I worked for the District so, thank you very much.”