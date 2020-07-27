Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on Dec. 10 crash that killed three people

A Transportation Safety Board graphic shows the flight path of the twin-engine plane that crashed on Gabriola Island on Dec. 10. (Transportation Safety Board image)

Loss of instrumentation and spatial disorientation contributed to the plane crash on Gabriola Island that killed three people in December.

A twin-engine aircraft crashed on the northwest part of the island the evening of Dec. 10. Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay and Allan and Katheryn Boudreau of Chemainus died in the crash.

The concluded report, that included the circumstances leading to the crash and communications between air traffic controllers in the moments before the aircraft disappeared from radar, were made public by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Monday, July 27.

According to the report, the crash of a private Piper Aerostar was due to the possible loss of function in the aircraft’s altitude indicator and spatial disorientation because of weather conditions as it was attempting to line up to land at Nanaimo Airport in Cassidy.

More to come.

RELATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash, say RCMP

RELATED: Nanaimo Flying Club to honour pilot killed in Gabriola plane crash

RELATED: Allan and Katheryn Boudreau identified as couple who died in Gabriola plane crash


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation Safety Board

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal government commits $625 million in child care funding
Next story
Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Port Hardy’s highland dancers learn new steps

Traditional highland dances re-choreographed for virtual international challenge

Over 108 properties sold in Port Alice and area since 2015

Written by Debra Lynn Port Alice residents wouldn’t be wrong to think… Continue reading

Seven Hills Golf & Country Club is thriving amidst COVID-19

‘… the real spike has been in our junior memberships’

BYLAW: Port Hardy council is sick and tired of derelict apartment buildings

‘… even if it takes a bigger budget I think it’s something that we need to do’

North Vancouver Island getting an updated garbage strategy

More composting, more recycling at 7 Mile Landfill and Recycling Plant

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on Dec. 10 crash that killed three people

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

Most Read