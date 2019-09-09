B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

David Roberge lost the cross, pictured, that contains his son’s ashes at Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In in Aldergrove. He’s hoping someone found it and can return it.

David Roberge was planning to enjoy himself at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In on Saturday, but instead he’s sick with worry after losing a cross pendant that contained his late son’s ashes.

Roberge was at the Cruise-In with his restored 1937 Chevrolet pickup truck, a project he’s been working on since his son Brad died five years ago.

Suddenly he noticed he was missing the cross.

“All of a sudden, I seen my chain dangling down the side of my chest, and no cross on it,” Roberge said.

“You just kind of have that empty feeling,” Roberge said of his reaction.

His son Brad died at the age of 39.

Roberge said he’s not one for tattoos, but he got one of Brad on his hand after his son passed away.

He and his wife also each got pendants containing a small amount of their son’s ashes.

They searched everywhere they’d been at the Cruise-In on Saturday without successfully finding the pendant.

It’s a small cross, about one inch by three-quarter inches, Roberge said.

He is hoping someone came upon the cross and can return it to him.

Anyone who found it can call Roberge at 604-465-5406.