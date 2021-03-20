In this file photo, a lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (By THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Lotto Max ticket bought in B.C. worth $13 million

Friday’s winning numbers: 02, 07, 08, 26, 30, 43 and 48

A ticket holder in British Columbia won Friday night’s $13 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 23 will be an estimated $10 million.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw: 02, 07, 08, 26, 30, 43 and 48.

