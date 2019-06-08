Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

A lucky winner who bought their Lotto Max ticket in Nanaimo is $500,000 richer.

The ticket from Friday night’s Lotto Max draw matched all four extra numbers: 23, 55, 20 and 1.

A lottery ticket sold in Surrey also matched six of seven drawn numbers, winning $61,000, along with two tickets in Ontario and two in Western Canada.

No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot.

There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 11 will be approximately $65 million, and 10 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

Most Read