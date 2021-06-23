One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

Lucky British Columbian will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. and one in Ontario will split the pot

At least one lucky British Columbian has hit the jackpot.

But they will have to share it with someone from Ontario.

After going unclaimed for weeks, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot has finally been won. One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the grand prize, each taking $35 million in Tuesday night’s draw.

In addition, there are 46 Maxmillion prize winners. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in B.C., 10 in Quebec and four in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

Previous story
Port Hardy Pride hosts vehicle procession June 26
Next story
VIDEO: Risk-assessment tool for fully vaccinated people coming soon, Tam promises

Just Posted

Alie Addison gets ready to braid Garth Holden’s hair with rainbow colours in honour of Pride month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Pride hosts vehicle procession June 26

The Port McNeill Fire Hall. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue photo)
Port McNeill Fire Rescue gets big financial boost from government

The river behind the ball field. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Pulled by the flow: river stirs up childhood memories

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief