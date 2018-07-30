Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Temperatures are expecting to be sky high in some areas of B.C. Monday with heat warnings in effect for the majority of the province.

Environment Canada warns temperatures could hit 40 C in some parts of the Southern Interior while it is expected to remain above 29 C along the coast.

This comes after a record-setting day in B.C. on Sunday where 13 new temperature records were set. Lytton’s new record was a scorching 41.4 C.

Blue River

New record 34.6 C

Old record 34.1 C set in 2014

Records kept since 1946

Burns Lake

New record 33.7 C

Old record 32.9 C set in 2004

Records kept since 1949

Clearwater

New record 37.1 C

Old record 36.7 C set in 1960

Records kept since 1913

Clinton

New record 33.3 C

Old record 32.5 C set in 2009

Records kept since 1973

Comox

New record 32.2 C

Old record 32.1 C set in 2003

Records kept since 1914

Lillooet

New record 39.8 C

Old record 39.0 C set in 1985

Records kept since 1881

Lytton

New record 41.4 C

Old record 40.0 C set in 1960

Records kept since 1921

MacKenzie

New record 33.3 C

Old record 32.8 C set in 1971

Records kept since 1971

McBride

New record 34.1 C

Old record 31.7 C set in 1971

Records kept since 1922

Prince George

New record 33.3 C

Old record 32.7 C set in 1998

Records kept since 1912

Puntzi Mountain

New record 33.9 C

Tied old record set in 1971

Records kept since 1959

Valemount

New record 36.2 C

Old record 35.6 C set in 1934

Records kept since 1914

Williams Lake

New record 33.2 C

Old record 31.7 C set in 1971

Records kept since 1960

Heat warnings are indicated in red. Image: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in conjunction with Medical Health Officials, have issued the heat warnings across the province due to the persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended duration of this warm period.

Environment and Climate Change Canada and Medical Health Officers are reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including:

Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water.

Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.

Avoid sunburn by staying in the shade and using sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.

Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

