Emergency crews work on a flood-damaged section of the Malahat. (Courtesy Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Machinery on the move: Malahat lane closures in effect Tuesday night

Repairs ongoing since record-breaking rain washed out segment of Trans-Canada Highway

The latest round of Malahat lane closures for ongoing flood repairs hits Tuesday night.

Drivers travelling overnight on Nov. 29 can expect delays on Highway 1 near the Tunnel Hill project site as crews bring in equipment for the next phase of repairs, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The Island’s main connector highway was pummelled with a record-breaking 88 millimetres of rain on Nov. 15, 2021, filling some sections with water high enough to hit car bumpers and causing the slope and retaining wall to collapse between Finlayson Arm Road and Wellswood Road.

RELATED: ‘Not a federal concern’:A Malahat alternative would be up to B.C.

The area will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic from 11 p.m. on Nov. 29 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 30 to move in pile-driving equipment.

Drivers can expect delays as long as 20 minutes with short traffic stoppages early in the night.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions and observe traffic personnel and signage.

For up-to-date road closure information visit DriveBC.ca.

 

